This health care staffing company has been on a shopping spree—completing three acquisitions in 2016, including an executive search firm.
Location
San Diego, Calif.
Industry
Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Susan Salka
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
AMN Healthcare Services is also featured in these fortune lists
#964
News about AMN Healthcare Services
