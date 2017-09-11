Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bank bought up banks on the cheap in the Southeastern U.S. to help it vault up the list from No. 76 last year.
Location
Moultrie, Ga.
Industry
Commercial Banks
Sector
Financials
Current Streak
2
Years on List
2
CEO
Edwin Hortman
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
