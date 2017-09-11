Specialty drugmaker Akorn produces generic and branded prescription drugs in hard-to-make dosages like oral liquids and injectables.
Location
Lake Forest, Ill.
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Sector
Health Care
Current Streak
-
Years on List
1
CEO
Rajat Rai
Website
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.
