AerCap Holdings

The largest independent aircraft-leasing company, which specializes in “mid-life” aircraft (about seven years old), is benefiting from new-model backlogs.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
Dublin, Ireland
Industry
Commercial Leasing
Sector
Business Services
Current Streak
3
Years on List
3
CEO
Aengus Kelly
Website
Incorporated in the Netherlands. Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2017. Total return for the period ended June 30, 2017.