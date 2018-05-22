Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Location
San Jose
Industry
Computer Software
Sector
Technology
Current Streak
1
Years on List
3
CEO
Shantanu Narayen
Website
News about Adobe Systems
A Full Version of Photoshop May Be Coming to the iPad
The full Photoshop may be coming as soon as 2019 to Apple iOS devices.
'Old Codger' Adobe Pulls Off Rare Tech Transformation
Most sales are now from cloud subscriptions.
Data Sheet–Adobe Shows How Old Codgers of Tech Can Revive
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Friday, June 15, 2018.
Apple Debuts Eye-Popping Augmented Reality Features at WWDC
The company wants coders to build many, many Pokemon Go-like apps.
Fortune 500 CEO Poll, ZTE Negotiations, Iran Sanctions: CEO Daily for May 22, 2018
Must-read business news, delivered every morning.
