Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Adobe Systems

21

Adobe Systems

ADBE
 

Location

San Jose

Industry

Computer Software

Sector

Technology

Current Streak

1

Years on List

3

CEO

Shantanu Narayen

Website

http://www.adobe.com
Revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2018. Total return for the period ended June 29, 2018.
Revenue, Net Income
$ millions
Revenue past four quarters ($M)$7,699
Net Income past four quarters ($M)$1,879
Growth Rates and Ranks
Revenue 3 Yr Growth Rank73
Revenue 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate22%
EPS 3 Yr Growth Rank18
EPS 3 Yr Annual Growth Rate85%
Total Return 3 Yr Rank14
Total Return 3 Yr Annual Rate44%
Beat S&P 500 (11.9%)yes
P/E Ratio45
20
22
